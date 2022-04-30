Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 85 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,661,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $403.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $317.55 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

