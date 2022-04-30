Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

STLJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.