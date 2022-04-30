Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

