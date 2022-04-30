Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 114,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 309,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,664. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.53. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

