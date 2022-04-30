Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,664. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.53. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.
About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.