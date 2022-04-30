Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.15. 5,290,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,181. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.85 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.87.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

