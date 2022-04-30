SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.19 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.99-5.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.66. 3,652,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.68 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

