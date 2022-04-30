SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. 3,652,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after buying an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 883.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

