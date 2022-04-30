SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,556,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,604,000 after purchasing an additional 237,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

