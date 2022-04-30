SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 2,626,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

