SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.

