SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $63,000 Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

IYF stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. 335,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.63 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

