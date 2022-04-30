SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Shares of APD traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

