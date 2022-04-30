SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 413,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,274. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

