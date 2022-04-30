SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Shares Down 4.7%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Approximately 332,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.34).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.50.
About SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN)
