SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.07-$2.09 EPS.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. 202,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,083. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $920,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

