Spell Token (SPELL) Market Cap Reaches $283.47 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $283.47 million and approximately $32.10 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spell Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00101571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 87,703,901,482 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.