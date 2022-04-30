SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading 18% Lower This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $129,877.83 and approximately $86,886.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.44 or 0.07270945 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00053464 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.