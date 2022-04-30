Spaceswap Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.07203599 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052659 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

