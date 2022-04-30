South Dakota Investment Council Sells 89,150 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,150 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.23% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after buying an additional 2,628,205 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $30,479,000.

HST traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,710,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -678.11 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

