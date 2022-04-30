South Dakota Investment Council Sells 73,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $41,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

NYSE:COP traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.52. 8,777,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.