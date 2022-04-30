South Dakota Investment Council Sells 550 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.55. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

