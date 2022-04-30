South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,680 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.22. 2,871,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,568. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,167 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.