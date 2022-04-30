South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,353. The stock has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.83.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

