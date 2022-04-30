South Dakota Investment Council Has $56.90 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $7.53 on Friday, reaching $213.13. 7,964,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.84. The company has a market capitalization of $407.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.