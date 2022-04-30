South Dakota Investment Council Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,710 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. 8,803,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

