South Dakota Investment Council Has $13.56 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.61. 20,137,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,713,358. The company has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

