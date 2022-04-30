South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 240.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $12,951,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $11,458,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CBRE Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.