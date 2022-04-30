South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,943 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $29,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

RGA traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 232,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,520. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

