South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.10% of FMC worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,070. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.