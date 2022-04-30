South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.37% of Viasat worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 176,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 426,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,701. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

