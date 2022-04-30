Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SOHO opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

