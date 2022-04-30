SONM Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.77 Million (SNM)

SONM (SNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00100826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SONM Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.