Snowball Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $457,837.13 and approximately $2,197.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.07203599 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052659 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,617,074 coins and its circulating supply is 5,103,523 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

