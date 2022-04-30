Slow Capital Inc. Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 215,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

HYG traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. 35,697,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,349,148. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

