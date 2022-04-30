Slow Capital Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.