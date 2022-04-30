Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

