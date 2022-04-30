Slow Capital Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

NYSE:CCS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. 483,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,231. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 34.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

