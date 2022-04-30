Slow Capital Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in M/I Homes by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 71,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 312,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.90. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

