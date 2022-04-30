Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. 2,505,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

