Slow Capital Inc. Buys 5,391 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 406,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $999.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

