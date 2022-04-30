Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,958,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,171,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,369,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 155,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,084. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $113.09 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

