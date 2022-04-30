Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,820 shares during the period. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up about 3.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.81% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

