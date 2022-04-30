Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Boeing by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.84. 10,896,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,043. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.76.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

