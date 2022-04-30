Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 4,837,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

