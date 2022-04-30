Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. 490,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,938. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.