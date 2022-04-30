Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.55. 10,637,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $385.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,766 shares of company stock worth $39,203,797. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

