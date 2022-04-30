Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

