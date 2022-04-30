Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,230. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

