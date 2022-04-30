Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 4,921 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 551.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,260. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

