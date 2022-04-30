Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $35.05. 373,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

